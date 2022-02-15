Hamburger icon
Cincinnati, Fickell agree to contract extension through 2028

FILE - Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell directs his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, on Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Bearcats ran the table in the American Athletic Conference and became the first team from a second-tier conference to reach the College Football Playoff, taking their only loss to No. 1 Alabama in a national semifinal. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Credit: Brandon Wade

FILE - Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell directs his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, on Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Bearcats ran the table in the American Athletic Conference and became the first team from a second-tier conference to reach the College Football Playoff, taking their only loss to No. 1 Alabama in a national semifinal. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Credit: Brandon Wade

Credit: Brandon Wade

Sports
By Taylor Weiter, WCPO.com
18 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats and football coach Luke Fickell have agreed to a contract extension, sources confirmed to WCPO.

The Athletic first reported Fickell will make $5 million per year to coach the Bearcats through 2028. The extension is still pending approval from UC’s Board of Trustees, which will meet Feb. 22.

Fickell’s newest contract will replace the extension he received in 2020. The Athletic’s Justin Williams reports the new deal represents a $1.6 million increase in Fickell’s annual salary and a $1.35 million increase in staff salary pool.

ExploreWayne lineman commits to Cincinnati

UC finished the season at No. 4 in the nation, the first Group of Five team to ever make the College Football Playoff. At the end of 2021, Fickell was the 45th highest-paid coach in college football, according to USA Today.

“He’s worth probably $7 to $8 million,” said Richard Katz, a Cincinnati-based sports agent. “I mean, he can make this program into one of the top football programs in the country.”

ExploreMiamisburg tight end commits to Cincinnati

When two top jobs opened up at Notre Dame and Oklahoma, oddsmakers listed Fickell as a top prospect in both coaching searches. Still, he said in a press conference he “wouldn’t know (about the openings) if someone didn’t tell (him).”

247Sports ranked UC’s 2022 recruiting class 42nd in the nation and first in the American Athletic Conference, while Rivals has the Bearcats at No. 41. UC will join the Big 12 Conference no later than 2024.

About the Author

Taylor Weiter
