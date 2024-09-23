Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell

The Reds signed Bell to a three-year contract extension (through the 2026 season) in July 2023.

“David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said in a release. “We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025.”

The Reds fell to 76-81 with Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Freddie Benavides will lead the Reds over the final week of the season.

Krall is scheduled to meet with the media on Monday.