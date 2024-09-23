Breaking: Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell

David Bell fired — Social media reacts to Reds’ decision

Freddie Benavides takes over with five games to play

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

David Bell finished his tenure with the Cincinnati Reds in the same place many of his predecessors found themselves — under .500.

Bell, who was 76-81 in his final season, is the seventh of the last nine Reds managers to finish with a losing record (409-456). Jim Riggleman (64-80), Bryan Price (279-387), Jerry Narron (157-179), Dave Miley (125-164), Ray Knight (125-137) and Bob Boone (190-238) all were under .500.

Dusty Baker (509-463) is the only Reds manager this century to manage the team for multiple seasons and have a winning record. Pete Mackanin (41-39) finished above .500 as the interim manager in 2007.

The Reds announced the firing of Bell at 10:01 p.m. on Sunday night, hours after a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final home game of the season. They appointed bench coach Freddie Benavides as interim manager for the final five games of the season.

Here’s how people reacted to the news on social media:

In Other News
1
McCoy: Brewers’ Adames deserves some love, but Ohtani a lock for NL MVP
2
Commanders at Bengals: 5 things to know about Monday night’s game
3
Lydia Ko pulls away with a 63 to win LPGA event in Warren County
4
Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell
5
Springfield grad needs surgery after injury in Oklahoma’s loss at...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.