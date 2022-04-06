Cincinnati Reds: What to know about Opening Day roster

Greene is one of eight Reds born since the franchise last won a playoff series in the fall of 1995. The others are six players born in 1996: starting pitcher Reiver Sanmartin; relievers Alexis Diaz, Daniel Duarte, Dauri Moreta, catcher Tyler Stephenson and second baseman Jonathan India (all born in 1996). Reliever Tony Santillan (1997) is the eighth player on that list.

Longest-tenured player: Votto made his Reds debut on Sept. 4, 2007. This will be his 16th season.

After Votto, the Reds who has been around the longest is starting pitcher Luis Castillo. This will be his sixth season.

The Reds traded the other longest-tenured players: catcher Tucker Barnhart, who played the last eight seasons with the Reds; and third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who was with the Reds the last seven seasons.

First-time Reds: Here are the players who will make their Reds debuts when they play: Greene; Pham; relievers Buck Farmer and Strickland; infielder Colin Moran and Brandon Drury; catcher Aramis Garcia; and outfielder Jake Fraley.

Another new Red would be starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, the Reds’ first-round pick in 2016. He’s expected to make his big-league debut April 13 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Opening Day streak: While the Reds have not announced their Opening Day lineup as of Wednesday morning, it’s expected Votto will make his 14th straight start on Opening Day.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel should make their third straight starts, while second baseman Jonathan India will earn his second straight start.

Tallest Red: Reliever Jeff Hoffman, who’s in his second season with the team, is 6-foot-5.

Shortest Reds: The only two Reds under 6-0 will start the season sidelined by injury: infielders Donovan Solano (5-8) and Max Schrock (5-9). Solano has a hamstring injury. Schrock is on the 60-day injured list with a calf strain.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Reds at Braves, 8:08 p.m., ESPN2, 700, 1410