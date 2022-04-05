Joe Burrow will throw out first pitch on Opening Day in Cincinnati

The Reds, who open the season Thursday on the road against the Atlanta Braves, play the Cleveland Indians at 4:10 p.m. on the 146th Opening Day in Cincinnati. Gates at Great American Ball Park open at 2:10 p.m. with pregame ceremonies starting at 3:30 p.m.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will also make an appearance on the field. The NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year will present the National League Rookie of the Year award to Reds second baseman Jonathan India along with Reds General Manager Nick Krall and manager David Bell.