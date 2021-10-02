Tucker uses glove, bat to lift Pirates over Reds

The Pirates scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning when Michael Lorenzen threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded and one out. Kevin Newman followed with a two-run single, Hoy Park delivered an RBI single and Tucker homered into the right-field stands.

Newman and Anthony Alford had three hits apiece for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh rookie Wil Crowe allowed only one hit, a third-inning single by pitching counterpart Luis Castillo, in six scoreless innings but wound up with a no-decision. The right-hander set down his final 12 batters while finishing with a career high-tying nine strikeouts and two walks.

Castillo gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings. He went 2-5 in his last eight starts of the season despite posting a 2.80 ERA in that span.

Amir Garrett (0-4) began the eighth inning and took the loss as he retired only one of the three batters he faced. Chris Stratton (7-1) added to his team lead in wins despite allowing Schrock’s tying hit.

Cincinnati scored a run with two outs in the ninth inning on Jose Barrero’s triple.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Kyle Farmer was scratched from the lineup because of left abdominal soreness. INF/OF Jose Barrero started at shortstop after originally being slated to play center field while OF TJ Friedl started in center.

UP NEXT

RHP Tyler Mahle (13-6, 3.54) will pitch for the Reds on Saturday night against rookie RHP Max Kranick (2-3, 6.23). Mahle is 8-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 17 road starts this season. Kranick pitched five shutout innings to win at Philadelphia on Sunday.