City of Dayton honors Sharavjamts with Mongolian Day

Among the speakers were:

• Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO of CareSource.

• H.E. Batbayar Ulziidelger, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia.

• Bayarmagnai Baika Puntsag, a consul at the Consulate General of Mongolia in San Francisco.

• Battsetseg Tuvshintugs, of the Consulate of Mongolia in Chicago.

• Uuganbayar Urjinbadam, a board member with the Mongolian Business Council of Chicago.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims also spoke and formally declared Feb. 10, 2023, as Mongolian Day in Dayton. According to the proclamation, the event was organized to not only honor Sharavjamts but to “highlight the culture, economy, athletics and people of Mongolia.”

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, the State of Ohio and the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, also issued proclamations recognizing Mongolian Day.

The ambassador, Ulziidelger, traveled from Washington, D.C., for the event. He spoke of the growing popularity of Sharavjamts in Mongolia and how so many people there have started rooting for the Flyers because of Sharavjamts.

“Thank you for everyone who has supported Mike,” Ulziidelger said. “With your support and your encouragement, I’m sure young people will follow the example of Mike and shine in the United States. Once again, we would like to congratulate the humble, young man, Mike, who’s paving the way for other Mongolian youth and wish his Dayton Flyers team success and victories.”