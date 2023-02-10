City of Dayton honors Sharavjamts with Mongolian Day

Mike Sharavjamts made Mongolia Day in Dayton possible by committing to play for the Dayton Flyers in December 2021 and earning a starting job as a freshman in the 2022-23 season. He’s the first Mongolian citizen to play Division I basketball in the United States.
However, Friday was a gameday for Sharavjamts and the Flyers, so he had no part in an event at the CareSource building downtown. His dad, Sharavjamts Tserenjankhar, said Mike knew the City of Dayton was honoring him but didn’t know about the event or how many people came to celebrate it.
All of Mike’s focus was on a game Friday night against Saint Louis at UD Arena. Tserenjankhar, who is living in Centerville this season while Mike plays, did attend the event. He and all the Mongolians present planned to attend the game Friday night as well as all six Mongolian families living in the Dayton area.
“This is a big surprise for me,” Tserenjankhar said. “I couldn’t imagine what one little boy could do. A freshman basketball player is now like a bridge between two countries.”
Credit: David Jablonski
Among the speakers were:
• Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO of CareSource.
• H.E. Batbayar Ulziidelger, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia.
• Bayarmagnai Baika Puntsag, a consul at the Consulate General of Mongolia in San Francisco.
• Battsetseg Tuvshintugs, of the Consulate of Mongolia in Chicago.
• Uuganbayar Urjinbadam, a board member with the Mongolian Business Council of Chicago.
Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims also spoke and formally declared Feb. 10, 2023, as Mongolian Day in Dayton. According to the proclamation, the event was organized to not only honor Sharavjamts but to “highlight the culture, economy, athletics and people of Mongolia.”
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, the State of Ohio and the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, also issued proclamations recognizing Mongolian Day.
The ambassador, Ulziidelger, traveled from Washington, D.C., for the event. He spoke of the growing popularity of Sharavjamts in Mongolia and how so many people there have started rooting for the Flyers because of Sharavjamts.
“Thank you for everyone who has supported Mike,” Ulziidelger said. “With your support and your encouragement, I’m sure young people will follow the example of Mike and shine in the United States. Once again, we would like to congratulate the humble, young man, Mike, who’s paving the way for other Mongolian youth and wish his Dayton Flyers team success and victories.”
