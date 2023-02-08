City of Dayton will honor UD freshman with Mongolian Day

Representatives from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office and from Ohio Lt. Governor Jon A. Husted’s office will attend the event.

Later on Friday, Dayton plays Saint Louis at 8 p.m. at UD Arena. Mongolian contortionists will perform at halftime.

Puntsag became a Dayton fan when Sharavjamts signed with the program and hasn’t missed a game this season on TV. He even watched the Flyers when he traveled home to Mongolia. He will attend the event and see Sharavjamts play in person for the first time Friday night. He sees the whole day as a way to promote his country. He urged people to consider visiting, saying it takes about 15 hours of flights to reach the country from the United States.

“Mongolia has been a hidden jewel, a hidden pearl,” he said. “I’ve met with a lot of Americans who dream of coming to Mongolia. It’s wide open to tourists. It’s not in outer space.”