CJ grad becomes highest-drafted player in UD history

The 6-foot-1 right-hander was 11-1 with seven saves and a 2.91 ERA last season as a senior. He became the first Flyer to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Pitcher of the Year award.

Wissman played for Chaminade Julienne’s state championship teams in 2018 and 2019 and graduated from CJ in 2020.

Wissman is the fourth player from coach Jayson King’s seven seasons to be drafted. King left the program in June to take an assistant coaching job at Vanderbilt. UD announced the hiring of Scott Loiseau on June 24.

• The Milwaukee Brewers selected right-handed pitcher Mark Manfredi in the ninth round (272nd overall) in 2023. That was the highest a UD player had been drafted until this year. He’s 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 15 appearances, including nine starts, for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this season.

• In 2021, UD third baseman Riley Tirotta was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round. He was the 362nd overall pick. He’s hitting .269 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

In that same 2021 draft, the Oakland A’s drafted UD second baseman Mariano Ricciardi in the 18th round. He reached Double-A in 2023.

None of the four Dayton players to reach the big leagues was drafted in the top 10 rounds:

• Mike Hauschild was a 33rd-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2012.

• Craig Stammen was a 12th-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2005.

• Jerry Blevins was a 17th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2004.

• Garry Roggenburk signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Twins in 1962.

From Chaminade Julienne to the Pros. With pick 240 in round 8 of the MLB draft, the San Diego Padres select Nick Wissman, two time state champion from the class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/PKsEjAqR8T — CJ Baseball (@cjeaglesBB) July 15, 2024