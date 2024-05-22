CJ grad is first UD player named A-10 Pitcher of the Year

“He’s like a jack-of-all-trades, Swiss army knife, whatever you want to call him,” UD coach Jayson King said earlier this month. “He could start if we want him. We know he can do so many different things. We like the value that he presents to the team. He hasn’t gotten nearly the attention that he deserves. Sometimes guys get wins and or they get saves and they kind of back into them. He hasn’t backed into anything. You look at his outings. It’s all pretty labor intensive.”

Wissman played for Chaminade Julienne’s state championship teams in 2018 and 2019 and graduated from CJ in 2020.

No. 3 seed Dayton (33-20) beat No. 6 Massachusetts 4-1 in the first round of the A-10 tournament on Tuesday at Capital One Park in Tysons, Va. Wissman struck out five and did not allow a hit or a run in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

The Flyers play No. 2 seed VCU (34-21) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament.

Dayton lost four of its last six regular-season games and finished third in the A-10 with a 14-9 league mark. Saint Louis (16-8) and VCU (15-8) finished ahead of Dayton.

Four other Flyers received all-conference awards.

• Freshman outfielder David Mendez won the A-10 Rookie of the Year Award and made the all-rookie team. He led A-10 freshmen in average (.352), on-base percentage (.453), runs scored (46), RBI (49), triples (2) and stolen bases (24).

• Junior outfielder David Pedanou made the A-10 first team. He’s hitting .352 and leads the conference with 33 stolen bases with 33.

• Catcher Nolan Watson, a graduate student, made the second team. He’s hitting .250 with nine home runs.

• Sophomore first baseman Eddie Yamin IV made the second team. He’s hitting .335 and leads the team with 54 RBIs and 13 home runs.