CJ senior, UD running back, Wright State star among 2023 Agonis Club winners

Jake Chisholm: The University of Dayton football running back led the team with 17 touchdowns and also led the Pioneer Football League in rushing with 1064 yards. He caught 22 passes for 253 yards and was named to the Pioneer Football League first team. He will receive the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete.”

Trey Calvin: The Wright State University basketball player averaged 20.3 points per game. He ranks 10th in Wright State history with 1,532 points and will return for a fifth season. He will receive the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete” for a second straight year.

Cotie McMahon: As a freshman basketball player at Ohio State, the Centerville graduate started all 36 games and was named Ben Ten Freshman of the Year. She was second on the team in scoring (15.1 points per game). She will receive the Dave Hall Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area.”

Isabelle Perese: She was a senior goalie for the Miami RedHawks women’s field hockey team. She was a four-year starter who became the first Miami goalkeeper to receive All-America honors. She was named the Mid-American Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. She allowed just 21 goals despite having 215 shots against her. She will receive the Bill Gunlock Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete.”