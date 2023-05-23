CJ senior, UD running back, Wright State star among 2023 Agonis Club winners

The Dayton Agonis Club will honor five athletes and one coach for excellence in Dayton-area athletics at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering on Wednesday.
This is the 70th year the Agonis Club has handed out awards. Dayton Flyers women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter will speak at the event.
Here’s the list of this year’s winners:
George Washington III: He averaged 24.1 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals for Chaminade Julienne High School. He was the Southwest Ohio Player of the year, the Division II Ohio Player of the Year and the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year (All Divisions). He will play for Michigan next season. He will be receive the Beno Keiter/Russ Guerra Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area high school athlete.”
Mike Schneider: He was the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1987 and 1989 and the AP Southwest Ohio Division I Coach of the Year in 1976, 1981 and 1987. He received the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 and was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014. He will receive the Mike Kelly/Don Donoher Coach’s Award.
Jake Chisholm: The University of Dayton football running back led the team with 17 touchdowns and also led the Pioneer Football League in rushing with 1064 yards. He caught 22 passes for 253 yards and was named to the Pioneer Football League first team. He will receive the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete.”
Trey Calvin: The Wright State University basketball player averaged 20.3 points per game. He ranks 10th in Wright State history with 1,532 points and will return for a fifth season. He will receive the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete” for a second straight year.
Cotie McMahon: As a freshman basketball player at Ohio State, the Centerville graduate started all 36 games and was named Ben Ten Freshman of the Year. She was second on the team in scoring (15.1 points per game). She will receive the Dave Hall Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area.”
Isabelle Perese: She was a senior goalie for the Miami RedHawks women’s field hockey team. She was a four-year starter who became the first Miami goalkeeper to receive All-America honors. She was named the Mid-American Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. She allowed just 21 goals despite having 215 shots against her. She will receive the Bill Gunlock Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete.”
About the Author