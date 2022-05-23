Centerville, UD, Wright State athletes among Dayton Agonis Club’s 2022 winners

Daron Holmes II: As a freshman forward at Dayton, he won the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year Award. He averaged 12.8 points per game and became the first true freshman to lead the Flyers in scoring. He broke Steve McElvene’s school record for blocks in a season (81). He will receive the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete.”

Trey Calvin: The Wright State guard averaged 14.6 points per game on the season and 18.2 points in five postseason games, including two NCAA tournament games. He helped lead the Raiders to the Horizon League tournament championship and their first NCAA tournament victory in the First Four at UD Arena. He will receive the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete.”

Austin Greaser: The Vandalia Butler graduate, who now attends the University of North Carolina, finished second at the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont to earn spots in the U.S. Open and the Masters this year. He owns the best stroke average (71.39) in Tar Heels history. He has one victory, 10 top-10 finishes and seven top-five finishes. He will receive the Dave Hall Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area.”

Jack Sorenson: As a senior wide receiver at Miami, he led the Mid-American Conference with 1,290 receiving yards and earned All-MAC first-team honors. He ranks in the top four in career receiving yards at Miami with more than 3,000 in 37 games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will receive the Bill Gunlock Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete.”