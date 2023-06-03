CJ stuns top-ranked Badin to win D-II regional

Charlie Hoagland pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters while earning the win on the mound for Chaminade Julienne.

Badin starter Nik Copenhaver pitched 6.1 innings, struck out nine and gave up two hits and two earned runs.

Isaac Sullivan and Jacob Brunner each had a hit for the Eagles, who ended the game on a base-loaded walk that scored Patrick Gonter-Dray.

Kyle Anderson had two hits to pace Badin, which got a run in the first inning on Chandler Taylor’s single scoring Lucas Moore.

Chaminade Julienne won the state title in 1970, 2018 and 2019. The Eagles were state finalists on 2017.