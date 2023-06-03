CJ stuns top-ranked Badin to win D-II regional

MASON — The Chaminade Julienne High School baseball team is headed to state for a seventh time.
The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh — including the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk — to knock off top-ranked Badin 2-1 in a Division II regional final on Friday at Mason.
CJ (27-5), which finished ranked seventh in the final D-II state poll, will face Chagrin Falls Kenston in a state semifinal next Friday at 10 a.m. at Akron University’s Canal Park.
Chagrin Falls Kenston beat Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 4-2 on Friday.
Badin (29-2) finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final D-II state poll. The Rams had won five out of the last six against the Eagles heading into Friday, including two 3-0 games during the regular season.
Charlie Hoagland pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters while earning the win on the mound for Chaminade Julienne.
Badin starter Nik Copenhaver pitched 6.1 innings, struck out nine and gave up two hits and two earned runs.
Isaac Sullivan and Jacob Brunner each had a hit for the Eagles, who ended the game on a base-loaded walk that scored Patrick Gonter-Dray.
Kyle Anderson had two hits to pace Badin, which got a run in the first inning on Chandler Taylor’s single scoring Lucas Moore.
Chaminade Julienne won the state title in 1970, 2018 and 2019. The Eagles were state finalists on 2017.
