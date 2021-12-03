dayton-daily-news logo
Clinton-Massie rallies to win Division IV state football title

Clinton-Massie scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minute, to beat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 Friday in the Division IV state championship game in Canton.
Clinton-Massie scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minute, to beat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 Friday in the Division IV state championship game in Canton. Mike Dyer/WCPO.com

By Mike Dyer, WCPO.com
CANTON — A touchdown with less than a minute left, and a two-point conversion run, capped Clinton-Massie’s three-touchdown comeback and a 29-28 win over Youngstown Ursuline in the Division IV high school football state championship game on Friday.

The Falcons’ Kody Zantene scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the game. Cody Vanhoose scored on the following two-point conversion to give Clinton-Massie its first and only lead.

Clinton-Massie trailed 28-7 with less than six minutes left in the third quarter after Ursuline’s Brady Shannon’s threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dean Boyd to put the Fighting Irish up by three touchdowns.

The Falcons (14-1) finished the game scoring 15 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters. This was Clinton-Massie’s third state title after winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Youngstown Ursuline finished 11-4

DIVISION II

Winton Woods 21, Akron Hoban 10: Winton Woods captured its second state title Thursday night in Canton.

Ty’Rek Spikes, Buddy Ellery and KC Spears had rushing touchdown to lead Winton Woods (13-3). Spikes had 22 carries for 153 yards, Ellery rushed 10 times for 87 yards and Spears added 60 yards on four carries.

The Warriors limited Hoban, a five-time state champ, to 192 yards.

Winton Woods, which is coached by former Hamilton coach Chad Murphy, won its first title in 2009, also in Division II.

