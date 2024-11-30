Coldwater, Marion Local headed to state championship games

The Midwest Athletic Conference is sending two football teams to the state finals after Marion Local and Coldwater each advanced Friday.
Marion Local extended its Ohio High School Athletic Association record win streak to 63 games with a 41-6 win over Columbus Grove in a Division VII semifinal.
Parker Hess led the way with three touchdowns, two in the second half, for the Flyers (15-0).
Marion Local advances to the state title game for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where it will face Hillsdale on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Canton.
In the Division VI semifinal, Coldwater defeated Bluffton 28-6.
Cody Depweg paced Coldwater, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the first half to build an early lead.
Coldwater (14-1) is in its first state final since 2021 and will face undefeated Kirtland next Saturday at 10:30 a.m in Canton.
About the Author