Coldwater, Marion Local headed to state championship games

Parker Hess led the way with three touchdowns, two in the second half, for the Flyers (15-0).

Marion Local advances to the state title game for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where it will face Hillsdale on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Canton.

In the Division VI semifinal, Coldwater defeated Bluffton 28-6.

Cody Depweg paced Coldwater, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the first half to build an early lead.

Coldwater (14-1) is in its first state final since 2021 and will face undefeated Kirtland next Saturday at 10:30 a.m in Canton.