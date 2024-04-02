College Basketball: Alter grad entering transfer portal

Explore Centerville grad leaving Florida State

“I also want to think the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to play at Marshall. Your guidance has played a big part in not only my basketball career but also my life.

“To my teammates, my brothers, I will never forget the memories made on and off the court, and I will appreciate those moments forever. To the students and fans, thank you for your support and passion.

“With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.”

Conner’s announcement came one week after the school announced Dan D’Antoni would not return as head coach after 10 seasons leading the Thundering Herd and one day before assistant Cornelius Johnson is to be introduced as his successor.

A 6-foot-10, 209-pound forward, Conner started 32 of 33 games as a sophomore and averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

He saw action in all 32 games off the bench as a freshman, averaging 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in D’Antoni’s up-tempo system.

Conner was the GCL Coed Player of the Year as a senior at Alter, when he also earned second-team All-Ohio honors.

Centerville grad Tom House reportedly entered this transfer portal this week after two seasons at Florida State, so Conner is at least the eighth player from an area high school to do so since the end of the season.

A week ago, Michigan guard George Washington III (Chaminade Julienne) announced he would explore his options in the portal but could remain with the Wolverines, who also hired a new head coach.

A.J. Braun, a Fenwick grad who started for three seasons on the front line at Wright State, is in the portal along with WSU teammate Dayjuan Anderson, a Ponitz product who redshirted as a freshman last season.

Also looking for a new home is Wayne grad Prophet Johnson, a 6-3 guard who started 12 of 27 games at Southern Utah last season, and Ra’Heim Moss, a Springfield grad who was an All-MAC guard for Toledo.

On the women’s side, Centerville grad Kendal George announced she is entering the portal after one season at Tennessee-Martin, where she scored 11 points in 49 minutes last season.