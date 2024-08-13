College Basketball: Wright State gets verbal commitment from Alter standout

Conner averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season for the Knights, who won the Division II state championship at UD Arena.

He is the second player from the 2024-25 Alter squad to announce a verbal commitment to a Division I school.

R.J. Greer, a 6-3 guard, verbally committed to North Carolina State in June. He also considered Cincinnati, Penn State and the Australian pro league.

Conner’s older brother, Jacob, will also be playing close to home starting this season after transferring to the University of Dayton from Marshall last spring.