College Basketball: Wright State gets verbal commitment from Alter standout

Credit: LHVisuals

Credit: LHVisuals

Sports
By
Aug 13, 2024
Wright State basketball has picked up a commitment from a local standout.

Brady Conner, a 6-foot-6 guard entering his senior year at Alter, announced Tuesday he has verbally committed to the Raiders.

Conner averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season for the Knights, who won the Division II state championship at UD Arena.

He is the second player from the 2024-25 Alter squad to announce a verbal commitment to a Division I school.

R.J. Greer, a 6-3 guard, verbally committed to North Carolina State in June. He also considered Cincinnati, Penn State and the Australian pro league.

Conner’s older brother, Jacob, will also be playing close to home starting this season after transferring to the University of Dayton from Marshall last spring.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

