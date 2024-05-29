College basketball: Wright State signs 6-6 wing from Hamilton High

Sports
By
35 minutes ago
X

Wright State announced Wednesday it has signed Andrea Holden to a national letter of intent.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Hamilton, Holden was an All-GMC performer last season and made the All-Southwest District third team over the winter when he was also honorable mention all-state.

ExploreWright State lands transfer from Liberty

New Raiders head coach Clint Sargent called Holden a “hidden gem” in a news release.

“I am very thankful for the job coach (Kevin) Higgins and his staff have done with his development,” Sargent said. “Andrea has the potential to grow into a type of player we’ve not had here at Wright State in my time. His athletic ability combined with his great hands and growing skill set is something that excites our staff.”

Holden averaged 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season along with 1.6 blocks as the Big Blue won a district title for the first time since 2004.

“We can’t wait to help continue in his development,” Sargent said. “Andrea and his family are great fits for our culture.”

Holden joins a 2024 recruiting class that also includes Alex Bruskotter, a 6-8 wing from Shelby, Ohio.

Bruskotter was a three-time all-state performer and finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball Award this past season when he averaged nearly 24 points per game and more than nine rebounds.

Holden joins a 2024 WSU recruiting class that also includes Alex Bruskotter, a 6-8 wing from Shelby, Ohio.

Bruskotter was a three-time all-state performer and finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball Award this past season when he averaged nearly 24 points per game and more than nine rebounds.

Sargent was named Wright State head coach in late March after Scott Nagy left to take the same position at Southern Illinois.

In Other News
1
Dayton star Holmes makes NBA decision official
2
State track championships preview: Athletes to watch at Welcome Stadium
3
Area football prospects scheduling visits, including Ohio State
4
McCoy: Reds winning streak halted by Cardinals
5
Zac Taylor: OTA reps important to get players ready for training camp

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top