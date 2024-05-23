Wright State lands transfer from Liberty

Liberty transfer Ben Southerland announced his commitment to the Wright State Raiders on Thursday.
Southerland, a 6-foot-7 forward, is a graduate of Sycamore High School in Cincinnati. He redshirted as a freshman at Liberty in the 2022-23 season and averaged 1.6 points in 6.0 minutes per game in 26 appearances last season.
Southerland has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Liberty finished 27-9 the year he redshirted and was 18-14 last season. Southerland entered the transfer portal on March 18, four days after the team’s final game.
Wright State recruited Southerland when he was in high school. He received a scholarship offer from Wright State in July 2021.
Southerland is the third transfer to pick Wright State since coach Clint Sargent took over the program in March.
• Houston Christian transfer Michael Imariagbe, a 6-7 forward, committed to Wright State on May 16. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at Houston Christian.
• Wright State added Jack Doumbia, a 6-6 wing from Lanham, Md., who spent the last two seasons at Norfolk State, on May 7. He averaged 5.1 points in 12.9 minutes per game last season.
New home! pic.twitter.com/AIhe9sECie— Ben Southerland (@ben_southerland) May 23, 2024
