Wright State lands transfer from Liberty

Ben Southerland is third new recruit to join Raiders this spring

30 minutes ago
Liberty transfer Ben Southerland announced his commitment to the Wright State Raiders on Thursday.

Southerland, a 6-foot-7 forward, is a graduate of Sycamore High School in Cincinnati. He redshirted as a freshman at Liberty in the 2022-23 season and averaged 1.6 points in 6.0 minutes per game in 26 appearances last season.

Southerland has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Liberty finished 27-9 the year he redshirted and was 18-14 last season. Southerland entered the transfer portal on March 18, four days after the team’s final game.

Wright State recruited Southerland when he was in high school. He received a scholarship offer from Wright State in July 2021.

Southerland is the third transfer to pick Wright State since coach Clint Sargent took over the program in March.

• Houston Christian transfer Michael Imariagbe, a 6-7 forward, committed to Wright State on May 16. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at Houston Christian.

• Wright State added Jack Doumbia, a 6-6 wing from Lanham, Md., who spent the last two seasons at Norfolk State, on May 7. He averaged 5.1 points in 12.9 minutes per game last season.

