Wright State lands transfer from Liberty

Southerland has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Liberty finished 27-9 the year he redshirted and was 18-14 last season. Southerland entered the transfer portal on March 18, four days after the team’s final game.

Wright State recruited Southerland when he was in high school. He received a scholarship offer from Wright State in July 2021.

Southerland is the third transfer to pick Wright State since coach Clint Sargent took over the program in March.

• Houston Christian transfer Michael Imariagbe, a 6-7 forward, committed to Wright State on May 16. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at Houston Christian.

• Wright State added Jack Doumbia, a 6-6 wing from Lanham, Md., who spent the last two seasons at Norfolk State, on May 7. He averaged 5.1 points in 12.9 minutes per game last season.