College football: Ohio State coach Ryan Day says watching other teams play has been torture

Let’s just say Day has not viewed that as a luxury.

“Just being able to watch these games and not play in games has been really hard. There has been a part of it I’ve actually enjoyed, but for the most part it has been hard.”

Fortunately for the coach, his wait is almost over.

The Buckeyes are set to host Nebraska on Oct. 24.

“I just want to get these guys on the field and get rolling,” Day said. “There’s been some beautiful Saturdays. Sometimes I’ll be at my son’s youth games or watching a game on TV thinking to myself it’s the end of September or early October and we’re not playing, but you accept it and focus on getting the guys better because we’re 11 days away right now.”