College football: Ohio State coach Ryan Day says watching other teams play has been torture

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not mince words when asked what the past few Saturdays have been like for him.
“Mostly it’s been torture,” he said in a video conference with local reporters.
On a typical Tuesday in October, Day would be preparing his team for its seventh or eighth game of the season, but little has been normal about 2020.
While the Buckeyes have been practicing, they are yet to take the field against an opponent for the first time this season.
They have held scrimmages at Ohio Stadium the last couple of weeks then been able to go home and watch teams from the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and other leagues play games on television, in some cases since early September.
Let’s just say Day has not viewed that as a luxury.
“Just being able to watch these games and not play in games has been really hard. There has been a part of it I’ve actually enjoyed, but for the most part it has been hard.”
Fortunately for the coach, his wait is almost over.
The Buckeyes are set to host Nebraska on Oct. 24.
“I just want to get these guys on the field and get rolling,” Day said. “There’s been some beautiful Saturdays. Sometimes I’ll be at my son’s youth games or watching a game on TV thinking to myself it’s the end of September or early October and we’re not playing, but you accept it and focus on getting the guys better because we’re 11 days away right now.”