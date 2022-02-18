Confident Camara finds shooting touch for Flyers

“I think Toumani’s just put a lot of work in,” said Dayton coach Anthony Grant on Thursday before practice at the Cronin Center. “He’s remained confident throughout the season. I know he struggled early. My thing to him was just take good ones. Just be intelligent in what you’re doing. He puts the work in, so it’s good to see him have success.”

Camara shot 17.2% (5 of 29) in his freshman season at Georgia and 26.3% (15 of 57) last season.

Starting with the A-10 opener against VCU on Jan. 5, Camara started to turn around his numbers. He made 2 of 4 in that game. In the next five games, he attempted only three 3-pointers and missed them all. Then he made 1 of 3 against Fordham and 1 of 3 against Rhode Island. Those performances led to his breakout game. He made 4 of 5 in an 82-52 victory at VCU.

Staying late at practice and getting extra repetitions helped him find form. He ranks second on the team in scoring (10.9 points per game) and leads the team in rebounding (6.4).

“I feel like I’ve always been a great shooter,” Camara said. “It was all about confidence. I play the four or the five spot so it’s out of my role, I would say, to shoot 3s. You have all these shooters on the court. I just had to stick to it and be confident, and my teammates helped me with that.”

Camara’s improved 3-point shooting helps other aspects of his offensive game.

“It makes people need to guard me a little higher,” Camara said, “and it opens up my drive. I think it’s opened up things for everybody.”

As a team, Dayton has shown dramatic improvement from 3-point range. It made 18 of 79 (22.8%) in its first four games and then 23 of 54 (42.6) in its three victories in the ESPN Events Invitational. When it shoots better than 40 percent from 3-point range, it’s 10-0.

In 13 A-10 games, Dayton has made 41.2% of its 3-pointers. It leads the conference. VCU (40.2) is the only other team shooting better than 40%.

In addition to Camara, two other Flyers rank in the top 10 in the A-10. Kobe Elvis (24 of 46, 52.2) leads the league. Koby Brea (23 of 51, 45.1), who made 4 of 8 against Rhode Island and scored 12 points, ranks seventh.

Camara has improved other areas of his game besides his 3-point shooting numbers. He has cut down on turnovers and played a big role in Dayton’s defensive success. His steal with 1:49 to play after the go-ahead 3-pointer by Mustapha Amzil on Monday helped Dayton to a road victory. The Flyers lead the A-10 in scoring defense (55.9 points per game).

In summing up his overall improvement, Camara said it has to do with needing time to adjusting to a new system. He knew that wouldn’t happen right away.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable every day in this offense and defense,” he said.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m., ESPN+, 1290, 95.7