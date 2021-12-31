Hamburger icon
Cook scores career-high 29 to lift Dayton past Wright State

Dayton's Makira Cook drives baseline against Wright State during the first half of Friday's game at UD Arena. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Makira Cook scored a career-high 29 points and short-handed Dayton held off Wright State for a 75-65 victory Friday afternoon at UD Arena.

Dayton (9-3) led by as many as 15 in the first half, by 10 at halftime and by eight after three quarters. The Raiders (1-8) cut Dayton’s lead to 61-60 when Jada Roberson made a free throw and rebounded the second one for a layup with 6:08 left.

Dayton responded after a timeout with a 14-5 run to close the game. Cook’s 3-pointer put the lead at 73-62 with 1:32 left.

Capria Brown added 12 points for the Flyers and Jenna Giacone had 10. The Flyers were missing starters Erin Whalen and Kyla Whitehead plus three others because of COVID-19 protocols.

Roberson led the Raiders with 20 points. Destyne Jackson added 16 and Channing Chappell had 13.

