Cook scores career-high 29 to lift Dayton past Wright State

Dayton (9-3) led by as many as 15 in the first half, by 10 at halftime and by eight after three quarters. The Raiders (1-8) cut Dayton’s lead to 61-60 when Jada Roberson made a free throw and rebounded the second one for a layup with 6:08 left.

Dayton responded after a timeout with a 14-5 run to close the game. Cook’s 3-pointer put the lead at 73-62 with 1:32 left.