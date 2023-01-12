Cosgrove sets Badin single-game mark with 48 points, ties state record with 14 3-pointers

It was a record-setting night for Badin High School sophomore Gracie Cosgrove, who erupted for 48 points in the Rams’ 78-33 GCL Coed Division triumph over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne at Badin’s Mulcahey Gym Wednesday.
The 5-foot-6 guard eclipsed Badin’s single-game scoring record, and tied the state girls record with 14 three-point field goals as the Rams improved to 11-2 for the season, 6-1 in the division. Chaminade-Julienne saw a five-game win streak snapped as they slipped to 8-7 overall, 3-5 in the division.
Cosgrove finished 14-of-18 from three-point range and was 17-of-23 from the field in the 48-point explosion.
Cosgrove opened the game with three straight triples as Badin led 9-0 quickly, and was in scoring mode all night with 14 points in the first quarter, six in the second, 12 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
Cosgrove’s 12th three of the night put her at 38 points, a new Badin girls record, and head coach Tom Sunderman noted that he left her in the game because he knew the state three-point record was in sight.
Lizzy Sunderhaus had the previous Badin single-game girls scoring record, 36 points at Springfield South on Dec. 27, 2007. Cosgrove also eclipsed the boys’ single-game record of 43 points set by Randy Osborne against Oxford Talawanda on Dec. 28, 1979.
According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book, Cosgrove joins Olentangy Liberty’s Caitlin Spain (Jan. 15, 2021) and Massillon Jackson’s Taylor Mikesell (Feb. 10, 2018) with 14 3-pointers in a game.
Badin hosts Ross in a 1:30 p.m. varsity tip on Saturday, Jan. 14. C-J hosts Dayton Belmont on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
