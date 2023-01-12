Cosgrove sets Badin single-game mark with 48 points, ties state record with 14 3-pointers

The 5-foot-6 guard eclipsed Badin’s single-game scoring record, and tied the state girls record with 14 three-point field goals as the Rams improved to 11-2 for the season, 6-1 in the division. Chaminade-Julienne saw a five-game win streak snapped as they slipped to 8-7 overall, 3-5 in the division.

Cosgrove finished 14-of-18 from three-point range and was 17-of-23 from the field in the 48-point explosion.