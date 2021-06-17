Davis pitches Dragons past Tin Caps

Noah Davis pitched six scoreless innings and the Dayton Dragons did their scoring early for a change to earn a 3-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
Davis (1-4) held the last-place Tincaps (16-21) to one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Davis has pitched well in all but one start, but the Dragons are 3-5 in his starts.
The Dragons (22-16) won their second straight and maintained their hold on first place in the High-A Central League East Division. They entered the night with a 1.5-game lead on West Michigan.
The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second on Miguel Hernandez’s sacrifice fly. Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth that preceded an RBI single by Quin Cotton. Hernandez then scored on a balk for a 3-0 lead.
The Tincaps scored single runs in the seventh and eighth against Matt Gill. Francis Peguero finished the eighth with a grounder and pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his fourth save.