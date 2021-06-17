Davis pitches Dragons past Tin Caps

Davis (1-4) held the last-place Tincaps (16-21) to one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Davis has pitched well in all but one start, but the Dragons are 3-5 in his starts.

The Dragons (22-16) won their second straight and maintained their hold on first place in the High-A Central League East Division. They entered the night with a 1.5-game lead on West Michigan.