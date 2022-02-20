Davis, Zammit, Carey win championships at girls state wrestling tournament

Davis, a junior 125-pounder, won her third state crown by pinning Rachel Nusky of Hamilton Badin in 56 seconds. Her other three matches of the weekend ended with pins in 28 seconds, 38 seconds and 1 minute, 2 seconds.

Zammit, a 135-pounder, won her second straight title when she pinned Lilly Kinsel of Harrison in 3:36. Carey, at 130, followed up last year’s runner-up finish with her first state title when she pinned Mallory Chunat of Alliance in 2:30.