Davis, Zammit, Carey win championships at girls state wrestling tournament

Josie Davis of Sidney, Cassia Zammit of Miamisburg and Rita Carey of Brookville won individual state championships Sunday at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School.
Davis, a junior 125-pounder, won her third state crown by pinning Rachel Nusky of Hamilton Badin in 56 seconds. Her other three matches of the weekend ended with pins in 28 seconds, 38 seconds and 1 minute, 2 seconds.
Zammit, a 135-pounder, won her second straight title when she pinned Lilly Kinsel of Harrison in 3:36. Carey, at 130, followed up last year’s runner-up finish with her first state title when she pinned Mallory Chunat of Alliance in 2:30.
Greeneview finished fourth in the team standings with 60 points. The Rams finished 11th and ninth in the previous two tournaments. Brookville finished sixth with 52.5 points.
Brookville sophomore Molly Luebke (110) and Greeneview’s Karlie Harlow (235) finished as runners-up. Luebke reached her final with a 18-1 technical fall in the semifinals. She fell 8-1 in the final to Haley Snyder of Warren. Harlow placed at state for the third time and lost to Alaina Jackson of Minerva by pin in 45 seconds.
Greeneview’s Ellie Harlow (190) placed fourth for her third placing at state. She won in 2020 and was runner-up last year. Miami East’s Kaylee Griffith (235) placed for a second time, finishing sixth. She was runner-up last year.
First-time placers were Piqua’s Avery Wiley (100, sixth), Greeneview’s Gwen Matt (115, sixth), Greeneview’s Eve Matt (120, seventh), Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss (120, eighth), Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (125, seventh), Miamisburg’s Symone Morton (125, eighth), Springboro’s Rylee Gust (130, third), Lebanon’s Morgan Cope (130, seventh), Lebanon’s Sophia Rohrs (140, fifth), Lebanon’s Lexi Fornshell (145, eighth), Eaton’s Caroline Klawon (155, third) and Miami East’s Annika Paton (190, eighth).
Harrison won its first team title with 111 points. Defending champion Marysville finished second with 96 points.
