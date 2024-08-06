BreakingNews
Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Dayton adds to non-conference schedule with game vs. UNLV

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers will host UNLV on Dec. 17 at UD Arena, according to UNLV, which announced its non-conference schedule on Monday.

Last year’s scheduled matchup at UD Arena was cancelled because of a shooting on UNLV’s campus the day of the game.

The UNLV game makes for quite a week for the Flyers, who host Marquette on Dec. 14, UNLV on Dec. 17 and face Cincinnati on Dec. 20 in the Hoops Classic at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

ExploreArchdeacon: There was basketball, but this was no hoops camp

Here’s how Dayton’s non-conference schedule looks right now, with some games yet to be announced.

Nov. 4: vs. St. Francis (Pa.) at UD Arena.

Nov. 9: vs. Northwestern at UD Arena.

Nov. 25-27: Maui Invitational (Possible opponents: Connecticut, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State and Memphis).

Dec. 14: vs. Marquette at UD Arena

Dec. 17: vs. UNLV at UD Arena

Dec. 20: vs. Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena

In Other News
1
Bengals McPherson not sweating contract extension
2
How can Ohio State’s vaunted defense get even better?
3
‘Huge loss’ — Bengals lose defensive end Sample to season-ending injury
4
McCoy: More history for Elly De La Cruz as Reds mash Marlins
5
Ohio State No. 2 in preseason football coaches’ poll; Miami RedHawks...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top