Dayton adds to non-conference schedule with game vs. UNLV

The Dayton Flyers will host UNLV on Dec. 17 at UD Arena, according to UNLV, which announced its non-conference schedule on Monday.
Last year’s scheduled matchup at UD Arena was cancelled because of a shooting on UNLV’s campus the day of the game.
the non-con pic.twitter.com/PkZoaxbh9F— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) August 5, 2024
The UNLV game makes for quite a week for the Flyers, who host Marquette on Dec. 14, UNLV on Dec. 17 and face Cincinnati on Dec. 20 in the Hoops Classic at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati.
Here’s how Dayton’s non-conference schedule looks right now, with some games yet to be announced.
Nov. 4: vs. St. Francis (Pa.) at UD Arena.
Nov. 9: vs. Northwestern at UD Arena.
Nov. 25-27: Maui Invitational (Possible opponents: Connecticut, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State and Memphis).
Dec. 14: vs. Marquette at UD Arena
Dec. 17: vs. UNLV at UD Arena
Dec. 20: vs. Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena
