Dayton adds UNLV to early-season schedule

That leaves five opponents that have yet to be announced.

Dayton and UNLV have never played. It will be the first of two Mountain West opponents on Dayton’s schedule. It plays Wyoming on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago.

The game in Las Vegas will also be the first of at least two true road games on the non-conference schedule with the game in Blacksburg being the second. Dayton also played two true road games last season in non-conference play: at Southern Methodist and at Mississippi.

UNLV finished 18-14 last season, the first for coach Kevin Kruger. The Runnin’ Rebels ranked 97th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool and 90th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2013.

UNLV lost their top three scorers from last season: Bryce Hamilton (21.8 points per game); Donovan Williams (12.7); and Royce Hamm (8.6). They add five transfers: Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma, 10.0); Jackie Johnson III (Duquesne, 9.5); Elijah Parquet (Colorado, 6.9); Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss, 6.6); and Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia, 4.2).

UNLV plays home games at the 18,000-seat Thomas & Mack Center, the third-largest Division I arena.