dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton adds UNLV to early-season schedule

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger talks with an official, who had called a double foul on UNLV forward Royce Hamm Jr. during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
UNLV coach Kevin Kruger talks with an official, who had called a double foul on UNLV forward Royce Hamm Jr. during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Sports
By
1 hour ago
It will be the first matchup between UD and program that won NCAA championship in 1990

The Dayton Flyers will play UNLV on Nov. 15 in Las Vegas, Nev., according to a source, and the Runnin’ Rebels will come to UD Arena for a game in the 2023-24 season.

Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said Monday he expected two more home-and-home series to be announced soon, and this is one of them, though neither school has made an official announcement.

The UNLV game will likely be Dayton’s second or third game of the season. Teams can play as early as Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Five of Dayton’s 13 non-conference opponents are now known: UNLV (Nov. 15); Robert Morris (Nov. 19 at UD Arena); Western Michigan (Nov. 30 at UD Arena); Wyoming (Dec. 17 in Chicago); and Virginia Tech (in Blacksburg, Va., on a date to be announced).

Dayton also knows it will play three teams from this group Nov. 23-25 in the Battle 4 Atlantis: Kansas; Tennessee; Southern California; N.C. State; Wisconsin; Butler; and BYU.

That leaves five opponents that have yet to be announced.

Explore» RELATED: Newest Flyer now on campus

Dayton and UNLV have never played. It will be the first of two Mountain West opponents on Dayton’s schedule. It plays Wyoming on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago.

The game in Las Vegas will also be the first of at least two true road games on the non-conference schedule with the game in Blacksburg being the second. Dayton also played two true road games last season in non-conference play: at Southern Methodist and at Mississippi.

UNLV finished 18-14 last season, the first for coach Kevin Kruger. The Runnin’ Rebels ranked 97th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool and 90th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2013.

UNLV lost their top three scorers from last season: Bryce Hamilton (21.8 points per game); Donovan Williams (12.7); and Royce Hamm (8.6). They add five transfers: Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma, 10.0); Jackie Johnson III (Duquesne, 9.5); Elijah Parquet (Colorado, 6.9); Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss, 6.6); and Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia, 4.2).

UNLV plays home games at the 18,000-seat Thomas & Mack Center, the third-largest Division I arena.

In Other News
1
Dayton basketball: Tracking 2022-23 non-conference schedule as it takes...
2
Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 72 in first round of U.S. Open
3
Cincinnati not among cities selected to host 2026 World Cup games
4
Ohio State OL coach enjoying recruiting Buckeye State
5
Xenia taps familiar face to lead athletics program

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top