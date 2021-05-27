Report: Dayton to return to Bahamas tournament in 2022

The Dayton Flyers will return to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in 2022, according to a report Thursday by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.
The rest of the field includes Kansas, Tennessee, Southern California, N.C. State, Wisconsin, Butler and BYU.
Dayton last played in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2018 in coach Anthony Grant’s second season. It beat Butler in the first round before losing to Virginia and Oklahoma.
The tournament is played at Imperial Arena, a ballroom turned into a basketball facility at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.
This tournament will be the third straight November event Dayton has played in with Kansas. The Flyers lost to Kansas in the Maui Invitational championship in 2019. Dayton did not play in a November tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic. It will play in the ESPN Events Invitational this November with Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Drake, Iona, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.