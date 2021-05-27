dayton-daily-news logo
X

Report: Dayton to return to Bahamas tournament in 2022

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Highlights: Dayton Flyers beat Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports | 10 minutes ago
By David Jablonski
Flyers played in event for first time in 2018

The Dayton Flyers will return to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in 2022, according to a report Thursday by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.

The rest of the field includes Kansas, Tennessee, Southern California, N.C. State, Wisconsin, Butler and BYU.

Dayton last played in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2018 in coach Anthony Grant’s second season. It beat Butler in the first round before losing to Virginia and Oklahoma.

» RELATED: UD sports camps returning to campus this summer

The tournament is played at Imperial Arena, a ballroom turned into a basketball facility at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

This tournament will be the third straight November event Dayton has played in with Kansas. The Flyers lost to Kansas in the Maui Invitational championship in 2019. Dayton did not play in a November tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic. It will play in the ESPN Events Invitational this November with Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Drake, Iona, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top