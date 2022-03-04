Dayton advances in A-10 women’s tournament with OT victory against Davidson

Cook led the Flyers with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Whitehead and Tenin Magassa each scored 10. Erin Whalen and Mariah Perez each had eight. Araion Bradshaw led Dayton with 13 rebounds.

Both teams shot below 40 percent from the field and below 20 percent from 3-point range. Dayton outscored Davidson 18-6 at the free-throw line.

Davidson opened the game with a 6-0 run in the first three minutes. Dayton rallied to tie the game with 21 seconds left in the quarter on a layup by Makira Cook. A 3-pointer by Sarah Konstans with four seconds left in the quarter gave Davidson a 13-10 lead going to the second quarter.

Davidson scored the first four points of the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead but didn’t score in the last seven minutes of the quarter. Dayton went on a 12-0 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead. Whalen scored nine points in the run.

Dayton also scored the first seven points of the third quarter to extend its run to 19-0 in a 9½-minute span. The Flyers led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and owned 40-29 lead at the end of the quarter.

Davidson got back in the game with a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter. It was a close game from that point. Dayton led 48-44 entering the final two minutes only to have Davidson tie the game on a layup by Elle Sutphin with 42 seconds left.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton vs. VCU/George Washington, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network