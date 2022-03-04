Dayton advances in A-10 women’s tournament with OT victory against Davidson

The top-seeded Dayton Flyers survived an upset attempt by No. 9 Davidson on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
Makira Cook made a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:41 to play in overtime and then made two free throws with 59 seconds to play, and Kyla Whitehead sealed a 60-55 victory by making two free throws with 12 seconds remaining at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.
Dayton (24-4) will play No. 4 seed Virginia Commonwealth (21-7) or No. 12 George Washington (12-16) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. That game will air on the CBS Sports Network. The winner will play at 2 p.m. Sunday in the A-10 championship game, which will air on ESPN2.
VCU beat Dayton 60-58 at UD Arena on Feb. 13. That was Dayton’s only A-10 loss. Dayton did not play GW in the regular season. The game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
If Dayton plays VCU, it will be the fourth straight season the teams have played in the A-10 tournament. VCU beat Dayton 56-50 in the A-10 semifinals last season on its home court, the Siegel Center, in Richmond, Va. Two years ago, Dayton beat VCU 52-48 at UD Arena in the A-10 championship game. In 2019, Dayton lost 61-52 to No. 1 seed VCU in the A-10 semifinals in Pittsburgh.
Cook led the Flyers with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Whitehead and Tenin Magassa each scored 10. Erin Whalen and Mariah Perez each had eight. Araion Bradshaw led Dayton with 13 rebounds.
Both teams shot below 40 percent from the field and below 20 percent from 3-point range. Dayton outscored Davidson 18-6 at the free-throw line.
Davidson opened the game with a 6-0 run in the first three minutes. Dayton rallied to tie the game with 21 seconds left in the quarter on a layup by Makira Cook. A 3-pointer by Sarah Konstans with four seconds left in the quarter gave Davidson a 13-10 lead going to the second quarter.
Davidson scored the first four points of the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead but didn’t score in the last seven minutes of the quarter. Dayton went on a 12-0 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead. Whalen scored nine points in the run.
Dayton also scored the first seven points of the third quarter to extend its run to 19-0 in a 9½-minute span. The Flyers led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and owned 40-29 lead at the end of the quarter.
Davidson got back in the game with a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter. It was a close game from that point. Dayton led 48-44 entering the final two minutes only to have Davidson tie the game on a layup by Elle Sutphin with 42 seconds left.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Dayton vs. VCU/George Washington, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
