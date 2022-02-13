Women’s basketball: VCU ends Dayton’s 13-game winning streak

Tenin Magassa led Dayton with 14 points. Makira Cook had 13.

Dayton lost in part because of 17 turnovers. VCU had nine. VCU made 8 of 17 3-pointers, while Dayton made 4 of 9.

Dayton suffered its first loss since Dec. 8 when it fell 60-57 to Florida. The Flyers fell to 9-2 at UD Arena. Their only other loss came in the second game of the season, 70-56 to Duke.

Dayton was trying to win 14 games in a row for the eighth time in school history. It would have been Dayton’s longest winning streak since the 2019-20 season when it won 15 games in a row and started 13-0 in the A-10. It had a 16-game winning streak in 2017-18, Green’s second season. That tied the school record for the longest winning streak in one season.