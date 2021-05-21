Dayton Agonis Club honors five area athletes, one coach

Loudon Love, Wright State University: He won the Horizon League Player of the Year Award for the second time, averaging 16.6 points.He is Wright State’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,123 and third in career scoring with 1,792 points. He wins the David Reese Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding student athlete at Wright State.

Josh Myers, Ohio State University: The Miamisburg High School graduate started at center for the second straight year and was named a second-team All-American. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round. He wins the Dave Hall Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding local collegiate student athlete attending a university outside of the Dayton area.

Sam Bachman, Miami University: The junior struck out 106 batters in 99 innings and compiled a 3.81 ERA. He was ranked the 20th-best prospect in the 2021 draft by Major League Baseball Pipeline. He wins the Bill Gunlock Award, which recognizes an outstanding student athlete at Miami University.