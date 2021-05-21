Dayton Agonis Club honors five area athletes, one coach

The Dayton Agonis Club has announced the winners — five athletes and one coach — of its 68th annual awards. There will be not a ceremony for the second straight year because of the pandemic.
Here are the 2021 honorees:
Bree Hall, Wayne High School: She averaged 25.7 points per game as a senior and was named a McDonald’s All-American. She will play college basketball at South Carolina. She wins the Beno Keiter and Russ Guerra Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding Dayton-area high school athlete.
Ryan Wilhite, Springboro High School football coach: He won his 100th game at Springboro in 2020. He wins the Mike Kelly and Don Donoher Award, which recognizes an outstanding high school coach in the Dayton area.
Jalen Crutcher, University of Dayton: The UD guard finished his career with 1,593 points, ranking 16th in school history. He wins the Joe Quinn and Joe Gavin Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding student athlete at the University of Dayton.
Loudon Love, Wright State University: He won the Horizon League Player of the Year Award for the second time, averaging 16.6 points.He is Wright State’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,123 and third in career scoring with 1,792 points. He wins the David Reese Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding student athlete at Wright State.
Josh Myers, Ohio State University: The Miamisburg High School graduate started at center for the second straight year and was named a second-team All-American. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round. He wins the Dave Hall Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding local collegiate student athlete attending a university outside of the Dayton area.
Sam Bachman, Miami University: The junior struck out 106 batters in 99 innings and compiled a 3.81 ERA. He was ranked the 20th-best prospect in the 2021 draft by Major League Baseball Pipeline. He wins the Bill Gunlock Award, which recognizes an outstanding student athlete at Miami University.