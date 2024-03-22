Dayton, Arizona get early tip-off Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats will be the first teams to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament. They will tip off at 12:45 p.m. Saturday — or 10:45 a.m. for fans going to the game at the Delta Center.

The NCAA announced the times late Thursday night. No. 5 seed Gonzaga will play No. 4 seed Kansas at 1:15 p.m. in the other second-round game Saturday in Salt Lake City.

No. 7 seed Dayton (25-7) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat No. 10 Nevada 63-60 on Thursday. Earlier in the day, No. 2 seed Arizona (26-8) had an easier time, beating No. 15 Long Beach State 85-65.

This will be the fourth matchup between Dayton and Arizona:

• Dayton beat Arizona 74-68 on March 13, 1951, in the second round of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

• Arizona beat Dayton 84-68 on Nov. 29, 1991, at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

• Arizona beat Dayton 76-59 on Nov. 21, 2000, in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

