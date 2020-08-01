Seven added to Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame

* Eldridge followed his four years at Park Hills with two years at Wright State University, but turned to business after he married and gave up playing to concentrate on coaching. His coaching career ranged from Little League to Class AA in the DABC, and he was the pitching coach for the 17-under Rawlings Nationals NABF Cass B World Series champions in 2001.

* Skelton won three Class B Division championships with his CJ summer team from 1992-98 and also coached CJ’s high school team and several summer age-group teams.

* Balent became Alter High School’s varsity baseball coach in 1994 and over a 20-year period, won the GCL seven times and was coach of the year seven times after playing football at Benedictine College.

* Domagalski took an umpiring class in college, then worked his way to several top amateur assignments over many years, from Chicago to Boston and finally Dayton. He was considered one of the best ball-and-strike umpires in the area.

* Because of the pandemic, the Dragons were unable to field a team this year, but in their previous 20 years as a farm club of the Reds, the Dragons drew more fans than any team at their level and have been a top-10 draw for all the minor leagues every season, selling out every game they’ve played.