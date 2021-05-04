Dayton basketball assistant coach leaving for job at Notre Dame

Anthony Solomon, an assistant coach for the first four seasons of the Anthony Grant era, is expected to leave the Dayton Flyers to be an associate head coach at Notre Dame, according to a source.
The news was first reported Tuesday by Pete Thamel, of Yahoo Sports.
This will be Solomon’s third stint at Notre Dame. He was there from 2000-03, the first three seasons of head coach Mike Brey’s tenure, and coached under Brey again from 2008-16. The 2021-22 season will be Brey’s 22nd at Notre Dame.
Solomon was the head coach at St. Bonaventure from 2003-07. He also spent the 2007-08 season on Brian Gregory’s staff at Dayton.
Solomon is the second member of Grant’s staff to depart this spring. James Haring, the director of basketball operations, is taking a job as an assistant coach at Radford. The moves by Solomon and Haring have yet to be announced by their new schools.