Report: Dayton basketball staff member takes job at Radford

James Haring, the director of basketball operations for the Dayton Flyers for the last two seasons, is joining the staff of Radford head coach Darris Nichols, according to a report Wednesday night by Jeff Goodman, of WatchStadium.com.
Haring is the first member of the coaching staff that led Dayton to a historic 29-2 season in 2019-20 to depart. Dayton coach Anthony Grant hired Haring in July of 2019.
“I know Dayton basketball is big time from a regional standpoint but on the national stage as well,” Haring. said when he was hired. “That’s exciting — to be at that level. I’ve kind of been that level before, but not necessarily at a place where everyone’s following everything all the time.”
Prior to taking the job at Dayton, Haring worked in the same position the previous two seasons at Jacksonville State. He was also the director of basketball operations under John Groce at Illinois in the 2016-17 season after serving as a graduate manager for two seasons for the Illini.
Haring attended West Virginia University, where he was a student manager for four years for Bob Huggins’ men’s basketball program and the head senior manager in his final season.
Haring now will work for Nichols, who’s also a West Virginia graduate. Nichols played for the Mountaineers from 2005-08. Nichols spent the previous six seasons as an assistant coach at Florida.
Radford, which plays in the Big South Conference, had a winning record seven times in the last eight seasons under Mike Jones and reached the NCAA tournament in 2018. Jones was hired at UNC Greensboro, which lost its coach, Wes Miller, to Cincinnati.