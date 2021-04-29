Report: Dayton basketball staff member takes job at Radford

Haring is the first member of the coaching staff that led Dayton to a historic 29-2 season in 2019-20 to depart. Dayton coach Anthony Grant hired Haring in July of 2019.

“I know Dayton basketball is big time from a regional standpoint but on the national stage as well,” Haring. said when he was hired. “That’s exciting — to be at that level. I’ve kind of been that level before, but not necessarily at a place where everyone’s following everything all the time.”