Some area schools among districts that plan to allow some staff access to guns if governor signs law
Dayton basketball: Tracking 2022-23 non-conference schedule as it takes shape

Dayton Flyers highlights: 2021-22 season by the numbers

Sports
By
1 hour ago
Flyers add home games vs. Robert Morris, Western Michigan

While Dayton releases its non-conference men’s basketball schedule all at once — typically in late July or early August — reports of some games trickle out before the official announcement. Two were announced in recent days.

According to a report by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, Dayton will play Western Michigan on Nov. 30 at UD Arena. Western Michigan finished 6-22 last season and ranked 329th out of 358 teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

Dayton and Western Michigan have played twice, most recently in 2018 when Dayton won 85-72 at UD Arena.

The other non-conference game — Dayton vs. Robert Morris on Nov. 19 at UD Arena — was reported by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports. Robert Morris finished 7-24 last season and ranked 328th in the NET.

Explore» FORMER FLYER: Mikesell gets a promotion in European basketball

Dayton and Robert Morris have played twice. Dayton lost 99-94 at UD Arena in 1990 and beat Robert Morris 82-65 at UD Arena in 1992.

A source confirmed both the Western Michigan and Robert Morris games. With those two games in place, there are seven known games on the 2022-23 schedule, with six more to come if Dayton plays a 13-game non-conference schedule. Here’s a glance at the seven known games on the schedule:

Nov. 19 — Dayton vs. Robert Morris, at UD Arena: The Colonials have won a total of 12 games in their first two seasons in the Horizon League.

Nov. 23-25 — Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas: Dayton will play three games in three days uring Thanksgiving week. Possible opponents are: Kansas; Tennessee; Southern California; N.C. State; Wisconsin; Butler; and BYU.

Dayton has played Kansas in its last two appearances in November tournaments, losing 90-84 in overtime to the Jayhawks in the Maui Invitational championship game in 2019 and beating them 74-73 on a buzzer-beater by Mustapha Amzil last season in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.

Explore» OBI NEWS: Toppin to hold basketball camp in Dayton

Nov. 30 — Dayton vs. Western Michigan, at UD Arena: The Broncos have a new coach after four straight losing seasons: Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State.

Dec. 17 — Dayton vs. Wyoming, United Center, Chicago: Wyoming finished 25-9 last season and placed fourth in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 record. It lost 66-58 to Indiana in the First Four at UD Arena in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

Wyoming returns its top two scorers: 6-foot-8 forward Graham Ike (19.5 points per game) and 6-7 guard Hunter Maldonado (18.5). Its third-leading scorer, 6-5 senior guard Drake Jeffries (10.3), elected not to return for his extra season of eligibility. Three other starters return: Jeremiah Oden (7.8), a 6-8 forward; 6-4 guard Xavier DuSell (7.5); and 6-7 guard Brendan Wenzel (5.2).

Date TBA — Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.: Virginia Tech visited UD Arena last season and lost 62-57. Dayton will make the return trip this season. The Hokies finished 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Virginia Tech returns two starters: Justyn Mutts (10.1 points per game) and Hunter Cattoor (10.0). Among its additions is Wright State transfer Grant Basile.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

