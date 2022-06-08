Dayton basketball: Tracking 2022-23 non-conference schedule as it takes shape

A source confirmed both the Western Michigan and Robert Morris games. With those two games in place, there are seven known games on the 2022-23 schedule, with six more to come if Dayton plays a 13-game non-conference schedule. Here’s a glance at the seven known games on the schedule:

Nov. 19 — Dayton vs. Robert Morris, at UD Arena: The Colonials have won a total of 12 games in their first two seasons in the Horizon League.

Nov. 23-25 — Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas: Dayton will play three games in three days uring Thanksgiving week. Possible opponents are: Kansas; Tennessee; Southern California; N.C. State; Wisconsin; Butler; and BYU.

Dayton has played Kansas in its last two appearances in November tournaments, losing 90-84 in overtime to the Jayhawks in the Maui Invitational championship game in 2019 and beating them 74-73 on a buzzer-beater by Mustapha Amzil last season in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.

Nov. 30 — Dayton vs. Western Michigan, at UD Arena: The Broncos have a new coach after four straight losing seasons: Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State.

Dec. 17 — Dayton vs. Wyoming, United Center, Chicago: Wyoming finished 25-9 last season and placed fourth in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 record. It lost 66-58 to Indiana in the First Four at UD Arena in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

Wyoming returns its top two scorers: 6-foot-8 forward Graham Ike (19.5 points per game) and 6-7 guard Hunter Maldonado (18.5). Its third-leading scorer, 6-5 senior guard Drake Jeffries (10.3), elected not to return for his extra season of eligibility. Three other starters return: Jeremiah Oden (7.8), a 6-8 forward; 6-4 guard Xavier DuSell (7.5); and 6-7 guard Brendan Wenzel (5.2).

Date TBA — Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.: Virginia Tech visited UD Arena last season and lost 62-57. Dayton will make the return trip this season. The Hokies finished 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Virginia Tech returns two starters: Justyn Mutts (10.1 points per game) and Hunter Cattoor (10.0). Among its additions is Wright State transfer Grant Basile.