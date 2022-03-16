Hamburger icon
Jackson-Davis, Geronimo lead Indiana to First Four win

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis puts is defended by Wyoming's Graham Ike during Tuesday's First Four game at UD Arena. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 29 points and Jordan Geronimo came off the bench to score a career-high 15 to lead Indiana to a 66-58 victory over Wyoming in the second game on the opening night of the NCAA Tournament First Four at UD Arena.

The 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) advance to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on TBS in Portland, Oregon.

Geronimo sparked the Hoosiers with a couple of dunks and a 3-pointer in the second half on what was a difficult shooting night for most of the game. The lead grew to as big as nine with 8:53 left, then again at 56-47 on another Geronimo bucket with 3:11 left.

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming (25-9) with 21 points and Graham Ike added 17.

