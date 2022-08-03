Dayton basketball: Tracking 2022-23 non-conference schedule as it takes shape

Nov. 15 — Dayton vs. UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.: This will be the first matchup between the Flyers and Runnin’ Rebels.

UNLV finished 18-14 last season, the first for coach Kevin Kruger. The Runnin’ Rebels ranked 97th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool and 90th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2013.

UNLV lost their top three scorers from last season: Bryce Hamilton (21.8 points per game); Donovan Williams (12.7); and Royce Hamm (8.6). They add five transfers: Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma, 10.0); Jackie Johnson III (Duquesne, 9.5); Elijah Parquet (Colorado, 6.9); Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss, 6.6); and Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia, 4.2).

Nov. 19 — Dayton vs. Robert Morris, at UD Arena: The Colonials have won a total of 12 games in their first two seasons in the Horizon League.

Nov. 23, 2:30 p.m. — Dayton vs. Wisconsin: Dayton will play three games in three days during Thanksgiving week in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. It will be Dayton’s second appearance in the tournament. It beat Butler and lost to Virginia and Oklahoma in 2018.

Dayton and Wisconsin have played once. The Badgers beat the Flyers 103-95 on Dec. 28, 1961, at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the New York Holiday Festival tournament.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fourth time coach Greg Gard’s six seasons. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten last season but finished 15-5 and shared the regular-season championship with Illinois.

Wisconsin lost its top two scorers: Johnny Davis (19.7 points per game); and Brad Davison (14.1). It returns starters Tyler Wahl (11.4), Steven Crowl (8.8) and Chucky Hepburn (7.9).

Nov. 24, 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. — Dayton vs. Kansas or N.C. State: Dayton’s second game in the Bahamas will take place on Thanksgiving Day. The opponent will be the defending national champion, Kansas, or N.C. State, which finished 11-21 last season. The Flyers will play at 10 a.m. if they win in the first round or 3 p.m. if they lose.

Dayton has played Kansas in its last two appearances in November tournaments, losing 90-84 in overtime to the Jayhawks in the Maui Invitational championship game in 2019 and beating them 74-73 on a buzzer-beater by Mustapha Amzil last season in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.

Nov. 25 — Dayton vs. Tennessee, Southern California, Butler or BYU: Dayton’s final game in the Bahamas will come against one of these four teams.

Dayton last played Tennessee in 1992 and leads the series 3-2. Dayton is 0-2 against USC. The teams played in 2012 in Los Angeles and in 2013 at UD Arena. Dayton beat Butler 69-64 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2018. Dayton is 0-2 against BYU. The teams played in 1951 and 1959.

Nov. 30 — Dayton vs. Western Michigan, at UD Arena: The Broncos have a new coach after four straight losing seasons: Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State.

Dec. 7 — Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.: Virginia Tech visited UD Arena last season and lost 62-57. Dayton will make the return trip this season. The Hokies finished 23-13 last season and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Virginia Tech returns two starters: Justyn Mutts (10.1 points per game) and Hunter Cattoor (10.0). Among its additions is Wright State transfer Grant Basile.

Dec. 10 — Dayton vs. UNC Asheville at UD Arena: This matchup was reported by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller. Dayton is 10-0 against the Big South Conference but has never played Asheville.

Asheville finished 17-15 last season and 8-8 in the South Division of the Big South. It ranked 217th in the NET. It returns four of its top five scorers.

Dec. 17 — Dayton vs. Wyoming, United Center, Chicago: Wyoming finished 25-9 last season and placed fourth in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 record. It lost 66-58 to Indiana in the First Four at UD Arena in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

Wyoming returns its top two scorers: 6-foot-8 forward Graham Ike (19.5 points per game) and 6-7 guard Hunter Maldonado (18.5). Its third-leading scorer, 6-5 senior guard Drake Jeffries (10.3), elected not to return for his extra season of eligibility. Three other starters return: Jeremiah Oden (7.8), a 6-8 forward; 6-4 guard Xavier DuSell (7.5); and 6-7 guard Brendan Wenzel (5.2).