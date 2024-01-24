Dayton beats La Salle for 13th straight victory

Fourth straight 20-point game by DaRon Holmes II carries Flyers to road victory

2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA — The No. 16 Dayton Flyers matched their second longest winning streak of the last 50 years with a 66-54 victory against La Salle on Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (16-2, 6-0) has won 13 straight games. It also won 13 in a row in the 2007-08 season. This is the Flyers’ longest winning streak since a 20-game run to end their 29-2 season in 2020.

The Flyers moved into first place by a half game over Richmond (13-5, 5-0).

Dayton won at La Salle for the first time since 2020 when it started an 18-0 run in the A-10 with an 84-58 victory at Tom Gola Arena. The Flyers are 2-2 at La Salle in coach Anthony Grant’s seven seasons.

Star of the game: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and had eight rebounds. He has topped 20 points in four straight games.

Key stat: On a night when both teams shot under 30% from 3-point range, Dayton outscored La Salle 38-12 in the paint. The Flyers made 5 of 19 3s (26.3%), their third-worst performance of the season.

Key moment: La Salle trimmed a 45-33 Dayton lead to 45-42 with a nine-point run in a two-minute stretch. Javon Bennett then hit two straight 3-pointers, and Holmes scored on back-to-back layups as Dayton pushed the lead to 55-45 at the 6:33 mark.

Bennett added a third 3-pointer in the second half and finished with 13 points. Nate Santos also scored 13.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Richmond (13-5, 5-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va. Richmond has won eight games in a row and plays Wednesday at home against George Washington (14-4, 3-2). The Spiders beat St. Bonaventure, Loyola Chicago, George Mason, Duquesne and Davidson to start A-10 play.

Dayton beat Richmond 86-60 at UD Arena last season. Dayton has won the last 10 regular-season meetings in the series. The Flyers won the last game in Richmond 55-53 in 2022 on a last-second dunk by R.J. Blakney.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton outscored La Salle 16-6 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 36-23 halftime lead

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Holmes scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kobe Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (15 of 30), while La Salle shot 30% (9 of 30).

Turning point: Dayton led 20-17 and then started an 8-0 run with five straight points by Holmes and a 3-pointer by Kobe Elvis.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

