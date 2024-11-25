Dayton beats Michigan to earn first Sweet 16 berth in men’s soccer

Dayton, the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament, will play No. 12 seed Southern Methodist (11-2-6) on Saturday at Baujan Field. SMU beat Washington 2-1 on Sunday.

Dayton will stay at home in the quarterfinals if it beats SMU because No. 4 seed Georgetown, the only higher seed in Dayton’s corner of the bracket, lost 2-0 to North Carolina State in the second round.

Dayton or SMU will play No. 13 seed Marshall or N.C. State on Dec. 6 or 7.

The victory against Michigan was Dayton’s fourth shutout in a row and fifth in a nine-game winning streak.

Sassine, a senior forward from Johns Creek, Ga., now has eight goals this season. He’s tied with four other players for the team lead: Joseph Melto-Quiah; Martin Bakken; Hjalti Sigurdsson; and Andrew Armstrong.

In other UD news:

• Loyola Chicago upset the Dayton volleyball team in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game Sunday at the Frericks Center. Loyola won 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

Dayton (29-2), which is ranked 18th in the country, saw a 22-match winning streak end. It lost three sets Sunday after losing two sets all season in 18 A-10 regular-season matches. It beat Loyola 3-0 twice at the Frericks Center in October.

Loyola (21-11) also beat Dayton in the 2022 final. It has won two of the last three tournament titles.

Both teams will now wait for the NCAA tournament selection show, which takes place Dec. 1.