Dayton blows 18-point lead in second half, loses in double overtime

Dayton trailed 69-68 when Jordy Tshimanga made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game with six seconds remaining. Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

In the first overtime, Dayton took a 78-77 lead on a basket by Zimi Nwokeji with 19 seconds left. Rhode Island tied the game with 10 seconds to play when Malik Martin made 1 of 2 free throws. Crutcher missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Nwokeji led Dayton with a career-high 29 points. He made 9 of 10 field goals and 9 of 11 free throws.

Crutcher scored 22 points and became the 20th player in UD history to reach the 1,500-point milestone. Ibi Watson scored 16.

Dayton struggled from 3-point range, making 5 of 26 (19 percent), and from the free-throw line (24 of 37, 65 percent).

Rhode Island celebrated Senior Night before the game, and Russell, one of the seniors honored, led the Rams with 20 points.

The game featured the return of Dayton guard Rodney Chatman, who missed the last 11 games after tearing a ligament in his hand on Dec. 30 and undergoing surgery Jan. 6. He entered the game early in the first half. He finished with seven points and four assists in 36 minutes.

This was Dayton’s first game in a week. After losing 76-67 at home to Virginia Commonwealth on Feb. 9, it had a home game Saturday against postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Saint Joseph’s.

Dayton returns home for its next game, playing Saint Louis (10-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. UD will honor seniors Jalen Crutcher, Jordy Tshimanga, Chatman, Ibi Watson and Camron Greer before the game.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton led 34-28 at halftime despite making 1 of 13 3-pointers. Rhode Island wasn’t much better, making 2 of 11.

Dayton built a 20-12 lead with an 8-0 run featuring four straight points by Nwokeji and then four from Crutcher. Rhode Island answered with an 11-2 run to take a 23-22 lead. Then it was Dayton’s turn. It regained the advantage with a 12-1 run, building its biggest lead of the half, 34-24, on an alley-oop pass from Ibi Watson to Nwokeji with 1:46 to play.

Rhode Island cut into the lead with the last four points of the half.

Nwokeji, who had not scored more than 10 points in a game this season, scored 12 points in the half. Crutcher had eight.