Dayton builds 20-point halftime lead against Alcorn State

Sports
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers outscored Alcorn State 8-0 in the last two minutes of the first half to build a 44-24 halftime lead on Tuesday at UD Arena in the final non-conference game of the regular season. It’s the biggest halftime lead of the season for Dayton.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top scorer: DaRon Holmes II scored 10 of Dayton’s first 11 points and finished the half with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Top rebounder: Toumani Camara grabbed eight rebounds to go with nine points. He scored a basket in the final seconds to give Dayton its biggest lead of the half.

Assists leader: Mustapha Amzil reached a career high with six assists in the half. He also scored seven points.

Key stat: Dayton blocked seven shots in the half. Six players had at least one block. Holmes had two.

Dayton’s season high for blocks in a game is eight. It reached that number in games against UNLV and Robert Morris.

Poor shooting: Dayton has shot better than 40% from 3-point range in three of the last four games but made 2 of 11 (18.2%) in the first half in this game.

