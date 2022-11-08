Dayton builds double-digit halftime lead in season opener

Freshman Mike Sharavjamts scored the first points of the season for the Dayton Flyers on Monday as they opened the game against Lindenwood University an 8-0 run in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,407 at UD Arena.
Sharavjamts, who joined four returning starters in the lineup, became the first native of Mongolia to play in a Division I college basketball game. He scored five points and tallied two assists to help lead Dayton to a 35-21 halftime lead against a new Division I school.
Here’s a quick first-half recap:
Top scorer: Kobe Elvis scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Dayton.
Biggest lead: Dayton led by as many as 17 points at the 8:21 mark.
Biggest run: Dayton outscored Lindenwood 8-0 in the first 2:17.
Top reserve: Mustapha Amzil scored four points, all at the free-throw line, in nine minutes.
Best stat: Dayton shot 10 of 17 from 2-point range.
Worst stat: Lindenwood made 2 of 12 3-pointers (16.7%).
About the Author