Dayton builds double-digit halftime lead in season opener

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Freshman Mike Sharavjamts scored the first points of the season for the Dayton Flyers on Monday as they opened the game against Lindenwood University an 8-0 run in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,407 at UD Arena.

Sharavjamts, who joined four returning starters in the lineup, became the first native of Mongolia to play in a Division I college basketball game. He scored five points and tallied two assists to help lead Dayton to a 35-21 halftime lead against a new Division I school.

Here’s a quick first-half recap:

Top scorer: Kobe Elvis scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Dayton.

Biggest lead: Dayton led by as many as 17 points at the 8:21 mark.

Biggest run: Dayton outscored Lindenwood 8-0 in the first 2:17.

Top reserve: Mustapha Amzil scored four points, all at the free-throw line, in nine minutes.

Best stat: Dayton shot 10 of 17 from 2-point range.

Worst stat: Lindenwood made 2 of 12 3-pointers (16.7%).

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

