Dayton remains shorthanded with four players out for season opener

The Dayton Flyers will start the same five players in the season opener as they started in the exhibition game Oct. 29.
DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara, Kobe Elvis and R.J. Blakney, all returning starters, join freshman Mike Sharavjamts in the starting lineup for a 7 p.m. game Monday against Lindenwood University.
Sharavjamts will become the first true freshman to start the opener since Holmes last season. Prior to that, a true freshman hadn’t started the opener since Jalen Robinson in 2012.
Three Dayton players will be on the bench with injuries. Malachi Smith, Koby Brea and Richard Amaefule are not in uniform. Kaleb Washington remains suspended.
