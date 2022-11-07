Dayton remains shorthanded with four players out for season opener

DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara, Kobe Elvis and R.J. Blakney, all returning starters, join freshman Mike Sharavjamts in the starting lineup for a 7 p.m. game Monday against Lindenwood University.

Sharavjamts will become the first true freshman to start the opener since Holmes last season. Prior to that, a true freshman hadn’t started the opener since Jalen Robinson in 2012.