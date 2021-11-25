Dayton builds double-digit lead vs. Hurricanes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. The Dayton Flyers played their best half of the season, building a 36-25 halftime lead against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Fieldhouse.
Dayton led by as many as 13 points and took control with a 9-0 run midway through the half.
DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Mustapha Amzil scored eight points and made 2 of 4 3-pointers. Malachi Smith scored seven points.
Dayton, which has shot 22 percent from 3-point range this season, made 4 of 9 3-pointers in the half and 14 of 26 shots from the field.
Miami made 9 of 30 shots from the field and 1 of 11 3-pointers.
