Dayton celebrates softball legends

This year’s honorees are: Ed Kelley, Dayton; Bob Hill, Fairborn; Mike Ciriegio, Sidney, George Grampp, Dayton; Don Deaton, Sidney; Sach O’Bryan, Dayton; and Legendary Sponsor, Kendrick Moving & Storage, Lebanon.

Ceremonies for these softball legends will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the main complex. All the previous softball legends dating back to 2006 are invited to be part of a “Gathering of Legends” and all will be introduced prior to the induction of the Class of 2021.