Dayton celebrates softball legends

The 16th annual Greater Dayton Softball “Legends of the Game” Tournament and ceremonies will take place Saturday at Kettering Field Softball Complex.
This year’s honorees are: Ed Kelley, Dayton; Bob Hill, Fairborn; Mike Ciriegio, Sidney, George Grampp, Dayton; Don Deaton, Sidney; Sach O’Bryan, Dayton; and Legendary Sponsor, Kendrick Moving & Storage, Lebanon.
Ceremonies for these softball legends will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the main complex. All the previous softball legends dating back to 2006 are invited to be part of a “Gathering of Legends” and all will be introduced prior to the induction of the Class of 2021.
Softball teams interested in entering the tournament are invited to contact Donnie Brewer at 937-776-9095.