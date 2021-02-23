Dayton center Sissoko undergoes knee surgery

Dayton Flyers redshirt freshman center Moulaye Sissoko underwent successful surgery on his left knee on Monday, UD announced. No details on the exact nature of the injury were announced.
Sissoko will begin the rehabilitation process and miss three to four months.
Sissoko had not played since Jan. 30. Coach Anthony Grant indicated in recent weeks his injury could be a long-term issue. In his last update after a victory Friday against Saint Louis, Grant said more would be known on Sissoko’s status within the next few days.
“We wanted to give him every opportunity to see if he could get himself back,” Grant said on WHIO’s coaches show with Larry Hansgen on Monday night. “After a few weeks, it became apparent this was the best course of action. Now it’s about moving forward and getting him rehabilitated and back healthy and doing what he loves to do.”
Sissoko sat out the 2019-20 season as a redshirt. This was his first season on the court. He averaged 1.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, averaging 9.6 minutes in 14 games.