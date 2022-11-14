Dayton climbs three spots in AP poll after 2-0 start

Tennessee (1-1), which lost to Colorado, fell from No. 11 to No. 22 in the poll. Villanova (1-1), which lost to Temple, fell from No. 16 to unranked.

Wyoming (2-1) lost at home to Southeastern Louisiana, which ranked 343rd in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. Interestingly, Dayton plays both of those teams in December: Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 3 at UD Arena; and Wyoming on Dec. 17 in Chicago.

Three Ohio teams are receiving votes but are not ranked: Xavier; Ohio State; and Toledo. One other Atlantic 10 Conference team is receiving votes: Saint Louis.

Dayton ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time in 13 years. They climbed from No. 21 to No. 18 in the first regular-season poll in the 2009-10 season but fell out of the poll the following week after losing to Villanova and Kansas State. They did not return to the top 25 that season.

In week two of the season, Dayton plays UNLV (2-0) at 11 p.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nev., and then plays Robert Morris (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.