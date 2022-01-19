Dayton dominates A-10 favorite St. Bonaventure for fourth straight victory

The Flyers beat the Bonnies 68-50, improving to 12-6 and 4-1 in the A-10 with their fourth straight victory. Dayton has won seven straight games in the series against St. Bonaventure (10-3, 2-1), which fell to 0-4 against Dayton in the careers of seniors Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch and Osun Ossuniyi.

The Flyers led by double digits for the last 14 minutes. They won the game by making 10 of 18 3-pointers (55.6 percent), while the Bonnies made 4 of 23 (17.4 percent). Three of St. Bonaventure’s made 3s, all by Jaren Holmes, came in the first five minutes.