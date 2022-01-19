Dayton dominates A-10 favorite St. Bonaventure for fourth straight victory

In a matchup of the nation’s youngest team and one of its oldest, youth won big Tuesday at UD Arena. The Dayton Flyers handed Atlantic 10 Conference preseason favorite St. Bonaventure its first league loss with a dominant performance.
The Flyers beat the Bonnies 68-50, improving to 12-6 and 4-1 in the A-10 with their fourth straight victory. Dayton has won seven straight games in the series against St. Bonaventure (10-3, 2-1), which fell to 0-4 against Dayton in the careers of seniors Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch and Osun Ossuniyi.
The Flyers led by double digits for the last 14 minutes. They won the game by making 10 of 18 3-pointers (55.6 percent), while the Bonnies made 4 of 23 (17.4 percent). Three of St. Bonaventure’s made 3s, all by Jaren Holmes, came in the first five minutes.
DaRon Holmes II scored a career-high 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting for Dayton. He hit his previous career high of 18 points in the previous game against Duquesne on Saturday.
Koby Brea also had a career night. He made 7 of 9 shots and 6 of 7 3-pointers, scoring 20 points.
Kobe Elvis was almost as hot from long range, making 4 of 6 3-pointers and scoring 14 points.
HALFTIME RECAP
Holmes II and rea combined for 23 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 35-23 halftime lead.
Holmes II had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Brea came off the bench to score 11 points, making 4 of 5 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made his final 3 in the final seconds of the half.
Dayton shot 53.6 percent and held the Bonnies to 34.5 percent shooting. St. Bonaventure took a 19-14 lead at the 10:23 mark and was outscored 21-9 in the last 10:10.
Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 11 points and made three 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch early in the half.
