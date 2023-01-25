Dayton down one starter for game at Rhode Island

Blakney will miss the game with a lower-body injury. He started 18 of the first 20 games this season and was one of two players, along with DaRon Holmes II, to start all 35 games last season.

The absence of Blakney, the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 9.8 points per game, means Dayton still has played only one game this season with a fully healthy lineup. It lost that game Saturday, 76-69 at George Washington.