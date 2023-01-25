X
Dayton down one starter for game at Rhode Island

Sports
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago
Blakney has started all but two games over last two seasons

KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dayton Flyers will play Rhode Island without starting guard R.J. Blakney on Wednesday at the Ryan Center.

Blakney will miss the game with a lower-body injury. He started 18 of the first 20 games this season and was one of two players, along with DaRon Holmes II, to start all 35 games last season.

The absence of Blakney, the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 9.8 points per game, means Dayton still has played only one game this season with a fully healthy lineup. It lost that game Saturday, 76-69 at George Washington.

This will be the third straight game Malachi Smith has been available after he missed 11 games, and Kobe Elvis will play in his second straight game after missing 12 games in a row.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

